Sierra Leone: Statistics Sierra Leone Receives Double Blessings

Under the leadership of Professor Malam O.SanKoh, Statistics Sierra Leone continues to grow from strength to strength, with the institution recently receiving a World Bank $18,000,000 grant approval, coupled with its election to the United Nations Statistics Commission.

In a letter to Statistician General Professor Osman Sankoh, dated 14th May, 2019, Director of United Nations Statistics Division,Stefen Schweinfest wrote: "I would like to bring to your attention the election of Statistics Sierra Leone as a new member of the United Nations Statistics Commission. As you may know the Economic Council held its Coordination and Management meeting on 7 May 2019 and filled the vacancies on the Statistics Commission. Sierra Leone was one of the newly elected countries. Your membership is for four year term beginning 1 January 2020.We are certainly looking forward to working with you and your office on our common challenge to further develop the global statistics."

Acknowledging the letter from the United Nations Statistics Commission, Professor Malam O.Sankoh stated that "This calls for a national celebration. I will do my best as my country's Chief Statistician to make Sierra Leone proud."

On the World Bank grant, he said it would be used to fund a host of statistical activities over the next 5 years, "transform our building into a multi-floor modern office complex, make data collection more efficient, and strengthen analysis and visualisation."

He said "We plan to establish research field sites in the country for a comprehensive health and epidemiological surveillance system to be used to assess human capital development."

He said they would further use the funds to strengthen the national statistical system to involve universities, schools, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, civil society organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations in their drive for credible data for national development.

The United Nations Statistical Commission, established in 1947, is the highest body of the global statistical system. It brings together the Chief Statisticians from member states from around the world. It is the highest decision making body for international statistical activities especially the setting of statistical standards, the development of concepts and methods and their implementation at the national and international level.

The Statistical Commission oversees the work of the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), and is a Functional Commission of the UN Economic and Social Council.