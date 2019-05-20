Sierra Leone: FC Kallon Could Overtake East End Lions

FC Kallon could go top of the Sierra Leone Premier League table with a win against Old Edwardians on Saturday at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

Kallon's hope of moving at the summit was revived after the league leaders, East End Lions slipped on the road to a goalless draw with Diamond Stars in Kono last Sunday, thereby creating a way for The Cavallians, who must overcome revived Coach Abu Bakarr Tostao boys who are with two wins from two matches.

Saturday's match will be a repeat of father and son battle after the first meeting between the two sides ended in a goalless leaving the FC Kallon owner, Mohamed Kallon, who is also a former Old Edwardian legend satisfied. A win for Old Edwardians will take them to 18 points moving them a place further on the log to 9th place.

On Friday, the Water Front Boys will have the opportunity to reduce East End Lions lead to five points with a win over 7th place East End Tigers who also could move within a point different with Ports Authority and draw level on 22 points with Mighty Blackpool, Kamboi Eagles and Central Parade.

Sunday's action will see the Military guys, the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Force (RSLAF) Football Club will want to escape from the foot of the table when they host fellow strugglers, Anti Drugs FC. Only three points separate the two sides and a win for the host, RSLAF will move them on equal 13 points with the visitors who could also move to ninth place if the result works their way.