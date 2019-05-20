Sierra Leone: As 379,000 Benefits From Family Planning Contraceptive Services in 2018

Marie Stopes Sierra Leone has announced partnership with QCell mobile company to be able to provide more information, education and services on sexual reproductive health to Sierra Leoneans, especially women and girls.

For the past thirty-three years, the organization has been providing quality healthcare services to millions of women and men across the country.

According to Marie Stopes Country Director, Dr. Ufuoma Festus Omo-Obi, in 2018 alone, their teams were able to provide family planning contraceptive services to 379,000 people nationwide.

He said the aforementioned number excluded the 1,601,296 condoms distributed, adding that their services also prevented 167,000 unintended pregnancies and 86,000 unsafe abortions, as well as averting 1,500 maternal deaths.

"Our services also contributed to making 6million pounds savings in direct healthcare cost for 2018," he revealed.

He was speaking on Tuesday May 14, 2019 during the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with QCell for the offering of a 3535 toll-free line so that people can call to access quality reproductive healthcare services at Marie Stopes.

"29% of our clients are adolescent and young people. We have committed ourselves to continue offering quality healthcare services to our clients. For 2019, we have set a huge task for ourselves to deliver close to a million couple of yards," he said.

With a well-focused, committed and collaborative team, Dr. Omo-Obi noted that they delivered services through their centers, outreach and social marketing in 2018.

He added that through the public sector strengthening channel, which was opened late 2018, they hope to support the government in strengthening the health system of Sierra Leone and ensured that family planning services are well managed by public sector in the future.

With regards the 3535 toll-free line from QCell, the country director stated that it will enable them to serve their clients better, meet duty of care obligations and provide post service uptake, complications management to the company subscribers.

"Our clients can now call the 3535 toll-free line provided by QCell to talk about career goals, pregnancy prices and planning their births. They can also call to ask questions around reproductive health," he said.

QCell Senior Marketing Manager, Edward Nelson Pratt said: "As part of our corporate social responsibility, we are proud to partner with Marie Stopes by offering toll-free line on 3535. We stand ready to offer more support to you."