20 May 2019

Mozambique Political Process Bulletin (Milton Keynes, UK)

Mozambique: Attack in Nangade, and Other Issues

An armed group attacked Ngalonga, Nangade, Cabo Delgado, Friday night 17 May, burning 113 houses and two mills. No one was killed, but it halted registration.

Our correspondents also report

Refusal : In Angoche, Nampula, brigades at EPC de Johar and Escola Secundaria de Angoche are refusing to register people without documents, even when they have the two registered voters who will identify them, as required by law.

No Informatio n: Registration brigade members are refusing to give any information to observers in Mabote, Inhambane (EP2 de Mabote-sede) and Marracuene, Maputo province (EPC de Mbalane).

Bribes:  In Lalaua, Nampula, a STAE inspection brigade on Friday 17 May was told by local  people that the supervisor at Escola Primaria de Naculue, Bento Faustino, was taking Mt 50-100 (40-80 US cents) from people to allow them to jump the queue and register immediately.

Children : In Liupo, three children from the same family were arrested for having registered but not being voting age.

Burned : In Chibuto, Gaza, Manuelito Bango, age 32, was arrested for setting fire to the registration posts at Escola Primaria de Maiveni, on Saturday 18 May. The fire damaged equipment and registration has stopped.

