20 May 2019

Mozambique Political Process Bulletin (Milton Keynes, UK)

Mozambique: Collecting Cards

There are several reports of officials or party people in Nampula collecting documents, for unclear purposes.

In Lalaua, Nampula, a Frelimo registration post observer at EPC de Nioce named Jaime Abacar was caught on 16 with many 2013 and 2014 voters cards and various identity documents. Some said he was being paid to register people; others said he have been instructed to do it by Frelimo.

In Malema, Nampula, neighbourhood secretaries are collecting documents from residents and then registering them.

