Mozambique: Half of Registration Posts Have Problems

Problems were serious enough that 10% of registration posts did not open the first day, and on subsequent days 17% were closed. Augusta Almeida said that 44 posts in Gurue, Zambezia, and 5 in Mogovolas, Nampula, have never opened because of a lack of power supplies for the Mobile ID registration computers.

The observers conclude that the host of problems with power supplies and equipment failures are making a significant contribution to the registration being below targets.

The target is for brigades to register people in 3 to 5 minutes, but only 65% of posts were meeting this. Most posts are no accessible to people with disabilities. Frelimo has party observers in 96% of posts visited, while Renamo has them in only 59%. Of brigade members, 53% are women.

The civil society organisations in the group are Associacao Desenvolvimento e Sociedade (ADS), Comissao Episcopal de Justica e Paz (CEJP) da Igreja Catolica de Mocambique, Liga de ONGs Mocambicanas (JOINT), Centro de Aprendizagem e Capacitacao da Sociedade Civil (CESC), Solidariedade Mocambique and Sociedade Aberta (SA), all based in Maputo. They have 600 observers working in teams of three, and report they have observers in all districts.