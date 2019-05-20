Ethiopian Airports CEO Appointed As Deputy Mayor of Mekele

The Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airports, who has served the enterprise for more than 15 years, Tewodros Dawit, has been appointed as deputy mayor of Mekele, the regional capital of Tigray Regional State.

Tewodros has served the erstwhile Ethiopian Airports Enterprise - the sole government body responsible for the construction and administration of airports in Ethiopia - at various posts for many years. A graduate of the Addis Ababa University with BSc degree in civil engineering Tewodros had served Ethiopian Airport's airport operation and infrastructure department. He holds an MBA from Greenwich University.

In 2010 Tewodros became deputy CEO and appointed CEO of the enterprise replacing Shiferaw Alemu, former CEO who resigned from his post in 2013.

Under his leadership Ethiopian Airports has witnessed a fast growth. The enterprise has built several new regional airports and up graded the existing ones. The 363 million USD Addis Ababa Bole International Airport passenger terminal expansion project is a major accomplishment during his tenure. Ethiopian Airports Enterprise joined Ethiopian Airlines Aviation Group in 2017.

Tewodros, who is currently on leave, will soon join Araya Girmay Mayor of Mekele and start working together at the city administration. Araya Girmay was director general of Ethiopian Roads Authority between 2015-2018.

It is not yet known who is going to replace Tewodros Dawit at the Ethiopian Airports. Tewodros has delegated Getaneh Adera, director Addis Ababa Airport. Sources told The Reporter that a new CEO could be appointed from Ethiopian Airlines Group. Ethiopian Airports Enterprise is responsible for the construction and administration of airports in the country.

Prior to joining Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopian Airports Enterprise spanned-off the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority in 2003. The enterprise is administering 23 airports, out of which four are international.

The enterprise is planning to engage in the construction, maintenance and administration of airports in other African countries.