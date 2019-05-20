South Africa: Seminar to Eritrean Nationals in Johannesburg

Asmara — The Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa and South African countries, Mr. Saleh Omar conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Johannesburg and its environs on 12 May focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and the region.

Indicating that the new era of peace and cooperation is the result of the strong perseverance and resilience of the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad and its leadership, Ambassador Saleh called for committed participation for the successful implementation of the national development drives.

Pointing out that the peace and cooperation agreement signed by Eritrea and Ethiopia has created positive environment in the region, Ambassador Saleh with the development of relations with neighboring countries and the lifting of the illegal sanctions the cooperation between countries in the region is growing to the highest level.

In the same vein, the book "Kilite Kine Ab Difa'at" (Two Weeks in the Trenches) written by Alemseged Tesfai, Author and Researcher, was translated into German language and was inaugurated on 11 May in Manheim, Germany.

"Two Weeks in the Trenches", collection of short stories, narrates the heroic feat demonstrates during the armed struggle for independence and the horrific side of war.

The book was translated into German language by Mr. Teklu Lebasi and Ms. Erica Billson.