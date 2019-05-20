Kenya: Two People Drown as Boat Capsizes in Masinga Dam

Two people Sunday drowned while a third one escaped death by a whisker after their boat capsized in Masinga Dam in Embu County.

The victims, identified as Benedict Muoki and Mwangangi Mutua were going to Riakanau from Yatta when tragedy struck.

According to residents, the three were crossing the dam when the boat was hit by a strong current and capsized, killing the two men on the spot.

The third person, who is yet to be identified, managed to swim out of the crocodile infested dam to safety.

Residents who witnessed the incident embarked on a search for the drowned men and recovered their bodies which were later taken to Mwea Mission Hospital mortuary.

HEAVY RAINS

Riakanau Location Chief Kimeu Musyimi said it was unfortunate that the dam claimed the lives of the young men who were returning home after visiting Yatta market.

"They were going back home when they perished in the accident. The dam is flooding following the heavy rains pounding the area and the boat could not withstand the strong water currents," said Mr Musyimi.

The administrator warned residents against crossing the dam during this rainy season to avoid such fatal accidents.

"Residents should avoid the dam at this time. We do not want to lose more lives," said the chief.

Narrating the incident, the residents said they saw the three men riding on the boat when it suddenly started shaking vigorously before it overturned, throwing the victims into the water.

"We were shocked when we saw what happened. But with the help of divers we managed to remove the bodies," said Mwenji Musyoka.