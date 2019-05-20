Kenya: Kagwe Mungai Launches Studio Album Titled 'Spectrum'

Kagwe Mungai released his studio album titled Spectrum on Saturday evening in front of adoring cheery fans at the Alchemist in Nairobi.

The much-anticipated 12 track album also includes three bonus tracks.

First on stage during the event which kicked off at 10pm was Awour Orunga who is also featured in the album.

Kagwe took to the stage around 10:30pm amid wild cheers from his fans.

His performance was stepped up a notch higher with the backing of a full live band and an accompanying deejay.

He switched in-between three sets each bring on stage artistes he has featured in the album, including gospel artiste Mr Seed and Naiboi.

Also on stage to join him were Trina Mungai, Mayonde, Kansoul and Kristoff.

The highlight of the night was when Kagwe brought his mother on stage to sing for her Mama I made It, which is the last track in the album.

The song is dedicated to his mother for her support throughout his career.

Also in attendance were several celebrities who all came to show their support for the artiste.