Zimbabwe: Econet Buddie Beatz Music App Excites Market

Buddie Beatz, the music app from Econet Wireless, continues to excite the market following its recent launch and its award-winning experiential exhibition at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

"The interest has been phenomenal since, thanks to our customers that have taken this product to heart, and to the music artists who have been amazing," said Mr Fayaz King, Econet's Chief Operating Officer.

Econet launched the Buddie Beatz music app, which features an extensive choice of local and African music, in April this year.

So far top local artists such as Janet Manyowa, Gary Tight, Minister Mahendere, Jah Prayzah, ExQ, Killer T, Amai Charamba,Sebastian Magacha , Andy Muridzo, Sulumani, Patience Masiyambiri, Lipsy, Roque, Guspy Warrior and Sir Calaz have already added their music to the app.

The experiential exhibition of the Buddie Beatz music app at Econet's highly digitised ZITF 2019 stand - featuring a 'silent disco' and the use of hi-tech augmented reality (AR) to immerse users into the music experience - helped the company win the Best ICT Stand at this year's Fair.

"It was such a carnival atmosphere at the stand and the experience was incredible for customers that tried our Buddie Beatz app at ZITF," recalls Mr King.

"However, the message to our music-loving customers in Bulawayo, Harare and all over the country, is that the ZITF may have ended, but the music party goes on every day, everywhere, on Buddie Beatz," he said, reiterating that Econet intends to build Buddie Beatz to become the premier hub of African music.

The Buddie Beatz app features multiple music genres, from Gospel, R'nB, Zim Dance Hall, traditional to Jazz, and many music categories. Using the app, Econet customers can download and play music from their favourite artists from their phones anytime, anywhere.

The music app also represents an important win-win partnership model between Econet - a provider of telecom services and digital platforms - and artists, which ensures Econet helps promote the artists' work to its customers, at the same time protecting it from piracy, while the artists offer value-adding music 'content' to Econet's customers.

Speaking earlier this month about the music and entertainment product, Mr King said Econet was proud to be championing the protection of local music from piracy.

"We have ensured that artists are fully protected and rewarded for their work as we harness our digital capabilities to deliver a personalized music and entertainment experience to our customers right where they are, as and when they choose to experience it," said Mr King, adding at the time that Econet was intend on nurturing and promoting local talent by working with music content providers "to create magic" for their music fans and for Econet customers.

The Buddie Beatz music app can be download from Google Play on Android devices.

Econet has been calling on artists "who are serious about building their profile and extending the reach of their music" to get in touch via WhatsApp number 0786025045, or send email an email to buddiebeatz@econet.co.zw in order for their music to be added to the Buddie Beatz app.