Kenya: Matungu Killings - 7-Year-Old Pupil Stabbed to Death

A seven-year-old boy has become the latest victim of a murderous campaign by criminal gangs that have been terrorising residents of Matungu sub-county in Kakamega for the last three months.

Unknown attackers stabbed Malik Moi, a Grade One pupil at Bulimbo Star Academy, to death on Sunday evening behind their house at Simba Wanyika village.

"We had gone to the mosque for Magharib prayers when the attackers killed the boy and went away leaving the knife at the scene," said Mr Juma Makokha, the grandfather.

That a killer gang could assail a child and kill him inside their home, a place many consider safe, before darkness has left villagers in shock.

DEFENCELESS

The knife-wielding attacker(s) stabbed the little boy two times, in the stomach and in the neck, killing him instantly.

Moments before his death, Master Moi was playing with his friends behind his parents’ home and was looking forward to be in school on Monday.

The defenceless minor did not get a chance to raise the alarm and no one in their family noticed his fight against the merchant of death.

Master Moi’s death brings to over 15 number of villagers slaughtered by suspected member of 14 and 42 Bothers criminal gangs.

ARRESTS

The boy met his death as politicians arrested over suspected links to the killings and the gangs were released from custody.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who had been arrested over an alleged involvement in the killings, has threatened to sue Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai for unlawful detention.

Mr Malala was released from Kisumu Central Police Station on Sunday,

Also set free on Sunday was former Sports Cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa after police failed to link him with the murders. Mr Echesa, who was arrested on Friday, was freed shortly before 7pm.

On Sunday, detectives arrested four more people linked to the killings. The four young men, who hail from Ejinja village in Matungu, had fled to a hideout in Kotur, Teso South sub-county. Western regional police commander Rashid Yakub said the suspects will also be arraigned Monday.

