20 May 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Scores At a Glance

ACCRA: Hearts 3-1 Sharks

TEMA: Allies 4-2 WAFA

C. COAST: Dwarfs 1-2 Liberty

AIYINASE: Karela 2-0 Dreams

KUMASI: Kotoko 2-0 Medeama

TECHIMAN: 11 WONDERS: 0-0 Aduana

OBUASI: Ashgold 4-0 Bechem United

Ghana

