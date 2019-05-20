Nigeria: Baba Fryo Assaulted By Soldiers

Veteran Nigerian musician, Friday Igwe popularly known by his stage name, Baba Fryo has shared photos of himself with a battered and alleged that he was assaulted by unknown soldiers in Lagos.

The singer who was famous in the late 90s and known for his street song, "Dem BGo Dey Pose" shared a photo of his face bloodied and revealed that the unknown soldiers did that to him.

The veteran entertainer did not go into details of the assault but simply said,

"I was humiliated by unknown soldiers I tried forced them to the barrack but a female soldier interfered and allowed them to escape. The case is under investigation. Thanks to Ojo Army barrack who took the case on their shoulder I pray they will surely be caught and brought to book."

Details later.