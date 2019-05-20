20 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Baba Fryo Assaulted By Soldiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Akinwale Akinyoade

Veteran Nigerian musician, Friday Igwe popularly known by his stage name, Baba Fryo has shared photos of himself with a battered and alleged that he was assaulted by unknown soldiers in Lagos.

The singer who was famous in the late 90s and known for his street song, "Dem BGo Dey Pose" shared a photo of his face bloodied and revealed that the unknown soldiers did that to him.

The veteran entertainer did not go into details of the assault but simply said,

"I was humiliated by unknown soldiers I tried forced them to the barrack but a female soldier interfered and allowed them to escape. The case is under investigation. Thanks to Ojo Army barrack who took the case on their shoulder I pray they will surely be caught and brought to book."

Details later.

Nigeria

Real Owners of MTN Nigeria Revealed

Last Saturday's listing of MTN Nigeria shares on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has made it… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.