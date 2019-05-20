Liberia: Oilers Hold Onto Top Spot in Orange/LFA First Division League

It appears sensational LPRC Oilers' lead at the top of the Orange-sponsored Liberia Football Association (LFA) first division league will continue for the unforeseeable future following a 1-1 draw with LISCR FC on Wednesday.

Dominic Jlateh put Oilers in the lead in the 40th minute and celebrated by paddling an invisible canoe in front of the substitutes' bench of his opponents at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).

This was contrary to the traditional norm where players, most times, refuse to celebrate a goal against their former club. Armah Vaikainah rescued a point for LISCR, his third goal of the season, in the 85th minute, but that was too little to dent Oilers' comfortable lead.

The Oil Boys have 34 points, seven more than LISCR, who are now leveled with Nimba United. United beat defending champions Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) 2-1 at the North Star sports pitch in Mount Barclay, Montserrado County.

Mustapha Lomell silenced the home fans, but things became disorderly when United were awarded a penalty. Police were called to restore calm after more than 20 minutes and BYC coach Robert Lartey was sent-off by the center referee Christopher Nylander for physically assaulting him.

Nylander recorded the incident in his instant match report and also mentioned that BYC kitman Rancy Sannah and Lartey struck him on the back and face.

Varney Dukuly drew level with LISCR striker Christopher Jackson on 13 goals when he converted the spot kick and Morris Janteh put United in the lead before half time.

Watanga drew also leveled with BYC on 28 points following a 3-1 win over Keitrace FC at the Nancy B. Doe sports stadium in Kakata, Margibi County.

Debutant Yao Abblode, Elijah Clarke and James Konuwa were the scorers for Watanga. Mulbah Darwulo scored for Keitrace, who were reduced to 10-man when Albert Korvah was sent-off in the 51st minute.

Nimba FC continued their unbeaten records at home with a 2-1 win over Small Town FC in Ganta, Nimba County. In other results, Monrovia Club Breweries were held to a 1-1 draw by a rejuvenated FC Fassell at the ATS in game one while NPA Anchors beat Jubilee 2-1 in the last game in Kakata.

