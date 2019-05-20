Liberia: MCC Dedicates 14 Hand Pumps in Chessemanburg

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has dedicated 14 modern hand-pumps in Chessemanburg Township, Bomi County, a release has said.

The hand-pumps, according to the release, were constructed by the MCC with support from the World Bank and the European Union (EU) as part of MCC's corporate social responsibilities to residents of the township.

The event marked the subsequent closure of the Whein Town landfill.

It can be recalled that on February 19, 2016, the MCC completed the payment of US$200,000 for 100 acres of land to construct a new landfill in the Cheesemanburg Township.

The amounts were disbursed as final payment to four family heads or land owners.

Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson T. Koijee, performed the dedicatory ceremony in the presence of World Bank Country Manger Larisa Leshchenko, and EU Representative, as well as community leaders.

Koijee cautioned community dwellers to take full charge of the hand-pump's management, adding, "the safety and health conditions of the residents here remain a paramount concern to the MCC and its partners.

He noted that that the Cheesemanburg landfill site project encourages the full participation of the residents which is gear towards enhancing a smooth partnership.

Mayor Koijee further explained that the MCC along with its partners will ensure that regular environmental studies are done to uphold safety standard. He cautioned against the reselling or encroaching on the premises of the project.

In a related development, Madam Leshchenko and the EU Representative have reaffirmed the World Bank and EU continuous support to the Monrovia City Government under the leadership of Mayor Koijee.

Both Leshchenko and EU Representative lauded the Mayor for the level of work done at the MCC since President George Weah appointed him to the position.

They encouraged him to continue forging ahead with his agenda to transform Monrovia.

Residents of the community assured the full protection of the new landfill site; promising to serve as watchdogs for the facilities.