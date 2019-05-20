South Africa: Duduzane Zuma, Mngxitama, Niehaus At Court for Zuma

Support for former president Jacob Zuma appeared to be dwindling as his corruption court proceedings commenced on Monday.

At the majority of his other appearances in Pietermaritzburg, there has been large support from various sectors early in the morning, but there was almost zero public support for him by 10:00 at his court appearance on Monday.

However, high-level Zuma affiliates such as former finance minister Des Van Rooyen, MK veteran Carl Niehaus and BLF leader Andile Mngxitama, were among those who attended. His son, Duduzane Zuma, was also there.

Mngxitama was highly critical of the case, saying it was a "judicial lynching".

He added that "white monopoly capital" controlled the courts leading to Zuma's trial.

"This is using the judiciary to settle a [political score] has nothing to do with justice and fighting corruption. President Cyril Ramaphosa is working with whites," he charged.

Zuma is set to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg for four days this week when a full Bench is expected to hear his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

If Zuma is successful, he will be immune from the charges, which relate to alleged bribes paid to him by French arms company Thales - one of the successful contractors in the multibillion-rand arms deal in the late 1990s.

Thales is Accused Number Two, while Zuma's name tops the charge sheet.

If this week's application is unsuccessful, Thales will face one count of money laundering, two counts of corruption and one count of racketeering.

The case continues.

Source: News24