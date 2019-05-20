South Africa: Janie Bay Just Released the Earworm That You're Going to Be Humming for Days

Cape Town — Local singer Janie Bay's new single titled Amper Daar is a song about "what things are really like in a relationship. "

Janie added in a statement to the press: "The real stuff... Not what we see in movies."

The song is a very catchy pop track with a chorus that will stick in your head almost immediately.

In the video - which was released on Thursday, 16 May - Janie takes a road trip with her music video beau in a stylish old car.

MORE ABOUT JANIE:

Janie signed a record deal with Warner Music SA in 2016, and her album Miscellany (2017) was nominated for a Sama.

The song Can't be the One from this album won a Gold Award for Best Music in a Video at the Queen Palm International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California in 2018.

Source: Channel24