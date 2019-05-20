Kenya: Sharks Forward Lokale Off to Sweden for Trials With Malmö FF

Kariobangi Sharks forward Sydney Lokale could miss the team's final matches of the season, including the SportPesa Shield final against Bandari, after electing to head to Sweden to attend trials with top-flight club Malmö FF.

Goal.com has quoted the club's Chief Executive Officer Lydiah Ambiyo, confirming the player's impending absence.

"He (Lokale) is at Malmo and his time there is primarily targeted to help him grow his career. I cannot confirm the number of days he is set to spend there," Ambiyo told goal.com.

FAMOUS WIN

Lokale joined Sharks in June 2017 following a stint at the defunct Nakuru All Stars. He received his football education at the Flamingo Secondary School.

Aged 20, Lokale starred for his team during a famous 1-0 win over Gor Mahia in the Kenyan Premier League Super Cup last December and also against Tanzania's Yanga at the invitational SportPesa Cup at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam which ended in a 3-2 victory for the Kenyan side.

SUCCESSFUL CLUB

Lokale is now seeking to join Michael Olunga, Eric Johanna, Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma and Ovella Ochieng as the Kenyan footballers who have successfully moved to Sweden in the past three years.

Formed in 1910 and affiliated with the Scania Football Association, Malmö FF is the most successful football club in Sweden, in terms of trophies won, including 20 league titles.