Kenya: Massive Transfer of Police Officers Across the Country Looming Large

All police officers who have served in a specific police station for more than four years will be moved as from next month, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said.

Mr Matiang'i has also said that plans are underway to introduce delocalization of officers so that none gets deployed to their home counties.

The new changes were announced in the wake of killings that have been taking place in Matungu, Kakamega county.

"We are going to look into the list and make sure that if you come from Nyamira, you will be deployed in Kwale or Garissa. This will help in improving our security," he said.

This move, according to the Cabinet Secretary, is aimed at ensuring that the country is secure.

Dr Matiang'i is currently in Kakamega county where he also revealed that a major operation that involved officers from the GSU unit has been deployed to the area.

He also asked those who might be walking free yet they are part of the gang to surrender to the police.