Western Sahara: 46th Anniversary of Sahrawi Armed Struggle Outbreak to Be Celebrated

Shaheed El-Hafeed — The Sahrawi people will celebrate Monday the 46th anniversary of the outbreak of the Sahrawi armed struggle, in a context marked by the numerous victories snatched by the Sahrawi people, who are still fighting for their right to self-determination.

May 20, 1973 remains a historic event for the Sahrawis who had decided that day, under the leadership of the Polisario Front, the only and legitimate representative of the Sahrawi people, to take arms to wrest their independence from the colonization.

On this historical day, a group of Sahrawi fighters decided to attack the Spanish post of El Khanga.

This operation announced the outbreak of the armed struggle in Western Sahara.

This people exist and will survive the betrayal of colonialism, the assaults of reactionary regimes and their manoeuvres," said late El Ouali Mustafa Sayed, first secretary general of the Polisario Front, who martyred on June 9, 1976.