Uganda: Bishop Salimo Was Incorruptible, Hard Working - Mourners

Various religious and political leaders have eulogised the former Bishop of Sebei Diocese Augustine Salimo as a humble and God-fearing person, who won many souls to Christ and helped in the expansion of Anglican Church in Sebei Sub-region.

Bishop Salimo, 70, who succumbed to intestinal obstruction and cardiac arrest on May 11, was buried at the weekend at St Peter's Cathedral in Kokwomurya Ward in Kapchorwa Municipality.

The Rev Paul Kiptoo Masaba, who led the prayers, said the bishop was a hardworking, generous and incorruptible man of God.

"Our late bishop lived a corrupt free life and his journey should be an inspiration to young clergy and leaders, which they should embrace for the good of our nation," Rev Masaba said, adding that his predecessor did tremendous work for the development of the church, including fighting against female genital mutilation.

The cleric urged Christians to embrace the life of the late and do charitable work.

Mr Christopher Chepkwurui Songhor, the Kapchorwa District chairperson, said they will name a street after the bishop to keep his legacy.

Mr Sam Cheptoris, the Minister of Water and Environment, who represented President Museveni, said the government had lost a formidable leader who supported its programmes in the region.

Mr Museveni contributed Shs50m towards burial expenses.

The deceased is survived by a widow, Ms Zelda Salimo, six children and 20 grandchildren.

Bishop Salimo was consecrated in December 1999 and retired on March 15, 2015.