20 May 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Set to Get Maritime Policy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somalia is set to kick start the process of formulating a maritime policy.

The Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) in a statement said it had received financing from European Union (EU) towards "the Regional Programme for the Promotion of Maritime Security (MASE) and intends to apply a part of the finance for recruitment of individual consultant for the purpose of Development Somali National Maritime Policy.

A National Maritime Policy is defined as the area of private and public policy concerned with the economics of maritime transport, ports and terminals; national and international regulation; maritime security and defence; maritime labour; and oceanic law, policy and management.

Years of civil war and lack of governance have left the Somali people unable to secure and derive prosperity from renewable and non-renewable maritime resources. Maritime Resource revenue cannot be exploited without a secure maritime domain; the maritime domain cannot be secured without capability; and capability will not be forthcoming without a clear National Maritime Strategy and a strategy cannot be developed without a clear National Maritime Policy.

IGAD's MASE programme is seeking support from an experienced Consultant to develop a comprehensive Somali National Maritime Policy, building on the work that has already been done under the 2013 Kampala Process.

Somalia

Somaliland Celebrates Independence Despite Lack of International Recognition

The breakaway state of Somaliland is preparing to celebrate 28 years since it declared independence from Somalia. No… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.