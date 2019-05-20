Somalia Set to Get Maritime Policy

Somalia is set to kick start the process of formulating a maritime policy.

The Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) in a statement said it had received financing from European Union (EU) towards "the Regional Programme for the Promotion of Maritime Security (MASE) and intends to apply a part of the finance for recruitment of individual consultant for the purpose of Development Somali National Maritime Policy.

A National Maritime Policy is defined as the area of private and public policy concerned with the economics of maritime transport, ports and terminals; national and international regulation; maritime security and defence; maritime labour; and oceanic law, policy and management.

Years of civil war and lack of governance have left the Somali people unable to secure and derive prosperity from renewable and non-renewable maritime resources. Maritime Resource revenue cannot be exploited without a secure maritime domain; the maritime domain cannot be secured without capability; and capability will not be forthcoming without a clear National Maritime Strategy and a strategy cannot be developed without a clear National Maritime Policy.

IGAD's MASE programme is seeking support from an experienced Consultant to develop a comprehensive Somali National Maritime Policy, building on the work that has already been done under the 2013 Kampala Process.