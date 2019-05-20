Uganda: We Are Yet to Ask for Financial Support, Says Bobi Wine

Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, has distanced his People Power political movement from a group of unscrupulous people who are reportedly soliciting money on behalf of his group.

Via Twitter, a social media platform, Bobi Wine said on Sunday that over the past days, they have received numerous complaints from friends in Uganda and abroad about persons who masquerade as People Power Uganda ambassadors to solicit money in the name of their struggle.

"I wish to clarify to all our people in Uganda and abroad, that People Power has not sent out anyone to solicit funds on its behalf and for that matter has not received any money for that purpose," Bobi Wine wrote on Sunday on his @HEBobiwine twitter handle. "We shall indeed need to be financially supported very soon, and when that time comes, the official channels will be communicated."

The musician-turned-MP Bobi Wine is gaining attention as the voice of the opposition to the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni.

Various seasoned and aspiring politicians are increasingly identifying with his People Power movement.

