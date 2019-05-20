Tanzania: JPM - Saudis Mulling Muslim Varsity in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli revealed yesterday that Saudi Arabia intends to build a university for Muslims in Tanzania.

Speaking at the 20th edition of the Quran Recitation Competition which took place at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, President Magufuli said Saudi Arabia's Minister for Religion, Dr Saleh Alashiek, had assured him that he would talk to the Saudi King on the need to build an Islamic university in the country.

He said Dr Alashiek had hinted that the request would be accepted, which meant that implementation of the project would commence soon.

Dr Magufuli told the gathering that he had directed Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa to follow up on the matter.

He also said that he was aware that businesspeople were taking advantage of the holy month of Ramadhan to increase prices of various items, especially food, and warned them to stop the profiteering immediately.

"Let me use this opportunity to call on the relevant authorities to monitor this issue very closely," President Magufuli said.

He also called upon members of other religious denominations to continue collaborating with Muslims in the fulfilment of Ramadhan, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

"I pray to God to reward you for whatever you do in your fast. I'm not fasting, but at the end of the holy month, I will join you," the President said.

In attendance at the event were retired presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

Mohamed el Moujabba Diallo from Senegal won the competition and took home Sh20 million and a return ticket to the pilgrimage in Mecca. The first and second runners up were from Nigeria and Zanzibar, who were awarded Sh12 million and Sh7 million, respectively.

Al-Hikma Foundation organised the event.