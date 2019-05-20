Central Africa: Two LAS Officials in Senegal

-For Capacity Building Training

The Executive Director of the Liberia Albino Society (LAS), Patricia Logan and Clarence Success Clay are currently in Dakar, Senegal attending a three-day intensive capacity building training among members of the Albino Society mainly from West and Central Africa.

The gathering which is bringing together about thirty-five participants as part of activities geared towards the pending international Albinism day activities will discussed key issues of people living with Albinism with specific focus as well as emphasis on violation of their human rights, discrimination and many others which has been observed over the period globally.

The three days capacity building which starts today, May 20,2019 to the 22nd of May will among other things look at critical issues affecting the growth and development of people living with Albinism.

According to Action on Albinism, there have been over 600 reported attacks and other violations against persons living with albinism across 28 countries in the African region since 2006.

These violations, the report indicated are influenced by beliefs and myths, heavily steeped in superstition, which endanger the safety and lives of persons with albinism.

These beliefs the report further disclosed and myths are deeply entrenched in cultural attitudes and practices around the world.

The belief for example, that the body parts of persons with albinism possess magical powers that could be used to gain wealth and prosperity are some of the many reasons for the murder and attacks against persons with albinism.

"It is troubling and a serious Human Rights violations against persons with albinism in many countries, including the multiple forms of discrimination they face, something they noted will be highlighted at the training with a hope of finding solutions to addressing them," madam Logan said.

Despite the pervasive nature of these violations, many persons with albinism still face enormous challenges in seeking redress for these violations.

The barriers to guaranteeing the right of access to justice for persons with albinism who have been victims of Human Rights violations include the lack of capacity among Civil Society Organizations, among others.

The UN Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of Human Rights by persons with albinism and the Open Society Foundations observed the gap in the sector and saw the need to organize the three days training that is hosting 35 participants from both West and Central Africa for Albinism Advocates in West and Central Africa.

It is hope that at the end of the training the capacities of selected persons will be raised especially organizations serving persons with albinism in human rights advocacy in West and Central Africa.

The Strengthening of sub-regional, and international networks of organizations serving persons with albinism and many others.

Ahead of their departure, madam Logan thanked the many partners including OSIWA-Dakar and OSIWA-Liberia and OSISA and OSIEA for the support to afford them such opportunity to ensure they ably represent Liberia.

Both Madam Logan and Clarence praised to return to Liberia with fruitful outcome for the betterment of " LAS" and Liberia in general. Contributed by Julius Konton