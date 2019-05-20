Liberia: Dillon's Fate Hangs in the Balance

-As Justice-In-Chamber Issues Alternative Writ

The Presiding Justice in Chamber at the Supreme Court of Liberia, Joseph Nagbe has succeeded in stopping suspect Oliver Dillon's released from the Monrovia Central Prison by issuing the Alternative Writ of Certiorari.

Justice Nagbe's decision was based on an application filed by Montserrado County Chief Prosecutor Counselor Edwin Martins questioning the action of Judge Roosevelt Willie by releasing Dillon after being held for murder relying on Chapter 16, Section 16.21 of the Civil Procedure Law of Liberia.

This follows Justice Nagbe's May 15, conferenced with Government and defense lawyers in connection with suspect Dillon's release on bail by the Criminal Court 'A' Presiding Judge Roosevelt Willie.

Judge Willie restored Dillon's freedom on Tuesday May 8, on grounds that proof is evidenced and the presumption is not great to warrant Dillon detention at the Monrovia Central Prison as provided by Chapter 13, Section 13.1 of the Criminal Procedure Law of Liberia.

With Associate Justice Nagbe's action, Dillon could risk a year in prison before the matter can be reopened at criminal court "A"

This is the second time that the Justice Presiding in Chamber of the High Court has overturned Judge Willie's alleged legal blundered in a major case with the first being Journalist Tyron Brown's murder trial.

Prior to the Justice in Chamber May 15, action, suspect Oliver Dillon was arrested by police on April 12 for allegedly killing one Emmanuel Koffa believed to be Car Loader in Gardnerville area.

Suspect Dillon reportedly told Police investigators that the late Emmanuel Koffa and two engaged him during night hours near his vehicle with deadly weapons including scissors where he had gone to get his reading glasses and computer.

During the process, he allegedly stabbed the deceased twice with a knife in his chest claiming that they surrounded him with aggression and malicious intents; something that later led to his arrest by the Liberia National Police and was subsequently charged and turned over to the Monrovia City Court for prosecution.

Dillon was further charged with murder by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County in violation of Chapter 14, Section 14.2 of the New Penal Law of Liberia.