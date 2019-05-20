Liberia: Security Hub, Lepers Colony Benefit FKAIEEs Donations

-As Part of Unification Day Celebrations

As part of the celebrations of National Unification Day in Liberia, a non-profit and humanitarian organization with heart for the empowerment of less fortunate children and individuals last week made several donations in Bong County.

The donation was made by a youth group known as the Franklin Kpakolokoyah Locula Alternative Education Empowerment (FKAIEE) through the leadership headed by its Chief Executive Officer, Franklin K. Locula.

Items donated include, one bag of 25kg rice, several dozens of tie-soap and dozens of Clorox bottles each at the Gbarnga Regional Justice and Security Hub and the Leper Colony in Suakoko, Bong County.

Making the donation at the Security Hub in Gbarnga, FKAIEE as head of his group's delegation told workers of the hub to relay a message that his organization was troubled and touched by recent media reports that security personnel assigned at the hub were allegedly escaping the hub due to lack of basis socio necessities including food, water and electricity.

"In recent times, the Gbarnga Regional Justice and Security Hub has been in the news for the wrong reasons and we have been troubled by this as a youth organization with a mission to empower young people and help less fortunate children to gain and reach their full potentials. I was listening to the news the other day and I heard of over 40 security personnel leaving this hub due to reported unbearable life conditions here and we therefore thought to come here today to identify and celebrate with you on this Unification Day. We could love to see the heads or commander of the hub, but we are told by you that they have all gone central Gbarnga for a workshop; so please extend our gratitude to them for the work they are doing for our people in this region and that we as civil society organizations will continue to stand with them in whatever ways possible for the security of us all," Mr. Locula told workers of the hub who received the items on behalf of the Police there.

One of the workers who received the items on behalf of the Security Hub thanked FKAIEE for the donation describing it as timely and with a strait purpose.

Also speaking at the Leper Colony that was hard hit during the 2014 Ebola crisis, Locula conveyed similar message that he and his team has gone to the town to identify with them and see how they (lepers) are coping with life after the Ebola crisis in the area.

Receiving the items on behalf of the town, the Town Chief of the area thank FKAIEE for the kind gesture and asked others to think about them (lepers) in same manner aimed at giving them hope in life.

"We are often forgotten, and sometimes people only think about us during election nearing period; but today, we are deeply grateful to all of you for the presentation of these items which we believe is very timely and gives meaning of unification to us," the Chief told FKAIEE delegations.