Liberia: Rep. Flomo Hails Colleagues

-Over "Star Cement Corporation's Incentive Investment" Ratification

Montserrado County District number #13 Representative, Edward Papay Flomo popularly and politically known as 'Color Green' has hailed his colleagues' lawmakers for the speedy ratification of an investment agreement between the Government of Liberia and Star Cement Corporation.

The instrument named and styled, "Investment Incentive Agreement between the Republic of Liberia and Star Cement Corporation".

It was recently submitted to the Legislature on May 9, 2019 by the Liberian Chief Executive, President George Weah requesting its speedy ratification aimed at boosting investment, revenue generation and employment opportunities for Liberians in the community in which the company is expected to operate as per the agreement.

Though the total cost of the investment is not known, but it has in it twenty thousand United States Dollars (US$20,000) as Social Cooperate Responsibility (CSR) to benefit the community in which it will be operational.

After its first, second and third readings with the second constituting both the second and third respectively in open sessions at both plenary of the Legislature, the agreement was ratified awaiting a joint conference committee's formality and signing by the President of Liberia to begin the construction of operational site and operations.

Sources have hinted this paper that the company is expected to be operational in the old GBK Motor company site in Gardnerville area.

In an interview with this paper shortly after the ratification of the agreement by both Houses of the Legislature, Rep. Flomo said he was extremely happy that his colleagues at both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate were farsighted in the timely ratification of the agreement adding that he believes it will go a long way in helping the Government of Liberia and its citizens.

"I want to use this time to thank my colleagues at the House of Representatives and those from the Liberian Senate for what I consider as their joint timely actions toward the ratification of the "Investment Incentive Agreement between the Republic of Liberia and Star Cement Corporation". This is laudable and good news for our struggling masses that some of us represent," Rep. Flomo opened out.

The Montserrado lawmaker furthered that the ratification of the investment incentive with the cement company is taking place at the time when they as leaders of the government of Liberia (representatives of the people) are finding means and ways to help solve the issues of revenue generation for development and at the same time try to address the issues of unemployment and better wages for workers.

"You know, we are aware that we are faced with so many challenges like the issues of finding revenues for development in the country, trying to reduce unemployment amongst youths and better pay as well as job security for our people," Rep Flomo told this paper.