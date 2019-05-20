Angola: Diplomat Expects Healthy Cooperation Between Angola and U.S.

Luanda — Angola's first ambassador to the United States, José Patrício, said Sunday that he expects a "healthy and mutually advantageous cooperation" between the two countries and peoples.

Presently Angolan ambassador to the Government of Turkey, José Patrício was speaking during a interview to Angop on the 26th anniversary of the recognition of Angola by the authorities of the United States of America.

Jose Patrício said he remembers the date with "certain nostalgia" as it is a "milestone in the history of the Angolan diplomacy, a very complex process that took place in the aftermath of the Cold War, but still with all the ideological bipolar world ".

Independent since November 11, 1975, Angola had to wait 17 years for the recognition of the authorities of the United States of America, which would occur only on May 19, 1993.

The recognition of Angola by the United States of America occurred in the year following the first Angolan multiparty elections held in 1992.