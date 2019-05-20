20 May 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cameroon/Angola: Angola to Face Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan senior men's football team have scheduled two preparation games with guinea Bissau and Cameroon ahead of the team's participation in Africa Cup of Nations to take place in Egypt, from June 19 to July 21.

The information was disclosed to the press on Sunday by the deputy-chairperson of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) for national teams, Adão Costa.

According to the FAF official, the two matches are to be played in Europe, since it is where the national team are scheduled to make the preparation for the African competition.

Angola senior football team are integrated in group E along with Tunisia, Mali and Mauritius.

Cameroon

Militaries Fighting Terrorism Through Development

A delegation from the Kenyan military is sharing experience on how the Cameroon military engineering corps has taken… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.