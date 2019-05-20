Cameroon/Angola: Angola to Face Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon

Luanda — The Angolan senior men's football team have scheduled two preparation games with guinea Bissau and Cameroon ahead of the team's participation in Africa Cup of Nations to take place in Egypt, from June 19 to July 21.

The information was disclosed to the press on Sunday by the deputy-chairperson of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) for national teams, Adão Costa.

According to the FAF official, the two matches are to be played in Europe, since it is where the national team are scheduled to make the preparation for the African competition.

Angola senior football team are integrated in group E along with Tunisia, Mali and Mauritius.