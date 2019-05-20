Angola: Girabola2018/19 - 1º De Agosto Crowned Champions

Luanda — 1º de Agosto were crowned champions of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018/19) for the fourth time in a row, after beating Kabuscorp do Palanca on Sunday by 1-0, in the final match of the competition played at Luanda's11 de Novembro Stadium.

The sole goal of the match was scored by Mabululo in minute 45+2 of the game.

1º de Agosto, who just conquered the fourth straight title, add 13 to their tally.

The team ended the competition without conceding any defeat and recording 24wins, six draws, scoring 51 goals and conceding nine.

The team finished with a total of 67 points, despite having three points withdrawn by the Angolan Football Federation over an alleged arranged game with Desportivo da Huila.