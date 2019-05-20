Angola and Venezuela Envisage New Cooperation Areas

Luanda — Angola and Venezuela are exploring new areas of cooperation, focusing on technology, energy, hydrocarbons and tourism, said the Venezuelan ambassador to Angola, Marlon José Labrador, in Luanda on Friday.

Venezuelan ambassador to Angola, Marlon José Peña Labrador.

The diplomat was speaking to the press after a meeting with the vice president of the governing MPLA party, Luísa Damião, which served to approach "the windows of opportunity between the MPLA and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela."

In line with what Marlon José Labrador called "architecture for new partnerships with the Angolan government," there is also the identification of opportunities in mining activity, higher education, agriculture and culture.

The ambassador believes that both countries are interested in strengthening the areas of cooperation with reciprocal advantages.

Regarding Venezuela's economic situation, he considered it "complex" due to the blockage resulting from unilateral coercive sanctions imposed by the United States Government.

The Venezuelan diplomat said that his country's economy is being attacked and Venezuelan authorities are working hard to overcome that challenge in a peaceful way.

He affirmed that the central government of Venezuela encourages national political players to dialogue and common sense, so that differences in the democratic game can be overcome.

On April 30, the Venezuelan government announced that the country was undergoing a coup attempt against its President Nicolás Maduro, at a time when three months of the self-proclamation of Juan Guaidó as interim President had been completed.