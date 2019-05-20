Angola: FAF Reinforces Training Strategy

Huambo — The expansion of sports organizations in the communities is one of the strategies of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), in the framework of strengthening athletes training policies, said its chairman, Artur Almeida e Silva, in Huambo.

Speaking to the press, at the end the 25th edition of the national under-20 men's soccer championship, which began May 06, said that the challenge consists of creating representations of the provincial associations of the sport in all the municipal headquarters, communes, sectors and villages, so that the politics of training athletes from the younger categories to the highest, can be controlled from these localities.

In this perspective, the aim is to increase the development of football at the highest level by strengthening interaction with administrative bodies so that there is more support in promoting the sport in the communities so that future senior teams are composed of athletes with improved technical characteristics. Artur Almeida e Silva stated that the FAF will work with the government so that within its social responsibilities it will contribute to the materialization of the project, through the involvement of its local organs at different levels. On the other hand, he said that the FAF has been working to combat "the phenomenon" of aging, by strengthening control from youth category.

The head of the governing body of Angolan football stated that according to the actions that have been developed, the results in this section are satisfactory, because the leaders of the clubs have gained another level of awareness in the sensitization of their athlete. The 25th National Under-20 Football Championship, which had the participation of 16 teams, was won by Petro de Luanda, who in the final beat the Angolan Football Academy (AFA) by 3-1, thus "dethroning" Desportivo da Huíla.