Angola: Final Standing of Girabola 2018/2019

Luanda — Check bellow the final standing of the top division senior males National Football championship (Girabola 2018/2019), which ended last Sunday with the fourth consecutive title conquest of 1º de Agosto squad.
STANDING:
1. - 1º de Agosto - 30 GAMES/67 POINTS
2. - Petro de Luanda - 30/64
3. - Desportivo da Huíla - 30/50
4. - Kabuscorp do Palanca - 30/49
5. - Interclube - 30/44
6. - Sagrada Esperança - 30/41
7. - Progresso do Sambizanga - 30/40
8. - Recreativo do Libolo - 30/39
9. - Recreativo da Caála - 30/34
10. - FC Bravos do Maquis - 30/33
11. - Santa Rita de Cássia - 30/32
12. - Académica do Lobito - 30/31
13. - Sporting de Cabinda - 30/28
14. - ASA - 30/26
15. - Cuando Cubango FC - 30/26
16. - Saurimo FC - 30/21