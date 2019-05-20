20 May 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Final Standing of Girabola 2018/2019

Luanda — Check bellow the final standing of the top division senior males National Football championship (Girabola 2018/2019), which ended last Sunday with the fourth consecutive title conquest of 1º de Agosto squad.

STANDING:

1. - 1º de Agosto - 30 GAMES/67 POINTS

2. - Petro de Luanda - 30/64

3. - Desportivo da Huíla - 30/50

4. - Kabuscorp do Palanca - 30/49

5. - Interclube - 30/44

6. - Sagrada Esperança - 30/41

7. - Progresso do Sambizanga - 30/40

8. - Recreativo do Libolo - 30/39

9. - Recreativo da Caála - 30/34

10. - FC Bravos do Maquis - 30/33

11. - Santa Rita de Cássia - 30/32

12. - Académica do Lobito - 30/31

13. - Sporting de Cabinda - 30/28

14. - ASA - 30/26

15. - Cuando Cubango FC - 30/26

16. - Saurimo FC - 30/21

