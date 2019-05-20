20 May 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister of Culture Highlights Writers' Union Democratic Example

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Culture minister Carolina Cerqueira said Saturday in Luanda that the example of democracy of the Angolan Writers Union (UEA) must be followed by the emerging cultural associative movement in the country, which brings together young artists, cultural promoters to strengthen national cultural identity.

The official, who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the UEA's new board of directors, highlighted the fact that it had been legitimized by an exemplary electoral process and with great civic maturity.

According to the minister, UEA, the first cultural association proclaimed in Angola in 1975 whose first president of the General Assembly was the late President Agostinho Neto, continues to have an indelible role in promoting culture.

Angola

Angola Attends 72nd World Health Assembly

A delegation from Angola headed by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, is since Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.