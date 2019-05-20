20 May 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Agostinho Neto Foundation Pays Tribute to Mozambican Nationalist

Luanda — Dr António Agostinho Neto Foundation (FAAN) on Friday in Luanda paid tribute to the Mozambican politician and nationalist, Marcelino dos Santos, having honoured him with the Sagrada Esperança Order.

Marcelino dos Santos, who was prevented from coming to Luanda due to health reasons, was represented by the first secretary of the Mozambican Embassy in Angola, António da Silva.

On the occasion the FAAN's chaiwoman, Maria Eugénia Neto, recalled that the political trajectory of Marcelino dos Santos is similar of other nationalists, who confronted their fates and dared to turn their individual reality into a collective reality of resistance and struggle.

Maria Eugénia Neto underscored that the Mozambican politician had a well deserved homage due to his engagement in Mozambique's national liberation struggle and governance, adding thus, the tribute to his 90th birthday being marked this May 20.

The honoring act was witnessed by the vice-president of the ruling MPLA party, Luísa Damião, along with other individualist.

Created in 205 by the DR Agostinho Neto Foundation, Sagrada Esperança Order honors, aims at awarding and distinguishing foreign and Angolan citizens that excel or provide relevant services to the national liberation struggle.

