Angola Attends 72nd World Health Assembly

Luanda — A delegation from Angola headed by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, is since Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland, to attend the 72nd World Health Assembly, set to take place on 20-28 May.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO). It is attended by delegations from all WHO member states and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board.

The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the organization, appoint the director-general, supervise financial policies, as well as review and approve the proposed programme budget.

The Health Assembly is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland.

This year's event, which is being held under the motto "Leave no one behind, make Universal Health Coverage a reality", is due to review issues linked to the importance of public health, current state of the WHO budget, raising of funds and adoptions of decisions and projects resolutions directed by the 144th session of the World Health Organization Executive Council.

According to the Angolan permanent representative to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, Margarida Izata, the meeting is of paramount importance.

The Angolan official also said she expects the meeting to run smoothly, despite the epidemic of Ebola, which has devastated the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as some socioeconomic and politico-military issues affecting African and Middle Eastern regions.

The Angolan Health minister is expected to address the meeting on Tuesday, to present the full picture of the country's public health.