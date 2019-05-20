Kenya: Hemingways Joins Luxury Virtuoso Network

Luxury travellers now have more options when planning a trip to Kenya as Hemingways Nairobi has joined the exclusive Virtuoso network.

Virtuoso connects travellers to the world's best travel advisors, who plan your trip according to your preferences and offer exclusive perks and upgrades to members.

The network was founded in 1992 with only 20 hotels, and now has more than 1,700 preferred suppliers in 100 countries.

Hotels in Kenya already on the Virtuoso network are Fairmont The Norfolk, Mahali Mzuri and Seven. There are four in Tanzania -- andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge, Elewana the Manor also at Ngorongoro, Four Seasons Safari Lodge at Serengeti and Singita Grumeti.

One&Only Nyungwe House is the only establishment on the luxury network in Rwanda. There are none in Uganda.

With more than 20,000 travel advisors from over 350 agencies and 1,800 travel companies in its ranks, Virtuoso is considered to be the most prestigious and established travel network in the world.

Announcing their membership in the network on Tuesday, Alastair Addison, CEO of the Hemingways Collection said, "We are hugely excited and honoured to have been recognised by Virtuoso, and we look forward to continuing to go above and beyond for Virtuoso advisors and their clients."

"This is an invaluable opportunity to tap into a wealth of luxury travel clients, with the opportunity to build relationships and expand our network," he added.

As a by-invitation-only organisation, the acceptance process is highly selective, with each property undergoing thorough analysis by a representative committee of Virtuoso travel-agency owners, specifically looking for unique settings, extraordinary service and top-drawer amenities.