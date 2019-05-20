Algiers — Prime Minister of Niger Brigi Rafini will pay as from Monday an official visit to Algeria at the invitation of Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, announced Sunday the Prime Minister's Office in a communiqué.
Algeria: Niger's Prime Minister On Official Visit to Algeria As From Monday
Algeria
