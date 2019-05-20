Liberia: President Weah Wants Citizens Remain Resilient Amid Opponents' Distractive Tactics

President George Manneh has called on partisans of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and all well-meaning Liberians to remain resilient in the face of vicious opposition machinations and trickery to divert attention from ongoing national developments.

President Weah told a huge gathering of CDC partisans on the Bushrod Island last week that the June 7 protest was a ploy shrouded in hypocrisy only to distract Liberians' attention from many positive interventions his government is making to improve lives and develop the country.

The President questioned the moral justification and significance of street protest being organized by detractors under the hallowed pretext of "Save the State".

President Weah acknowledged there were challenges in the economy which his government is endeavoring to ameliorate but that he said does not amount to the collapse of the state.

He assured Liberians that the country under his leadership will never experience division and stagnation.

The CDC Political Leader made the remarks Friday, May 17, 2019 in New Kru Town where partisans gathered for primaries to choose candidates for the Montserrado County Senatorial and District #15 Representative By-elections.

He said his one and half years leadership has been focused on fixing the systemic economic and social problems which the past administration left behind.

"Yes, there are challenges, but what we are doing here is to cover the dark holes that have been dug," he said in reference to the efforts the government is exerting to get the economy back on course.

"Today, they are accusing you for the economy that was bad under their leadership," President Weah said amid thunderous cheers from thousands of partisans. "But let me say that the only reason any Liberian will get into the street is simply because they were defeated and don't want you to lead."

The Liberian Leader observed the planned protest was a mere display of frustration against the CDC-led government for performing to expectations far more than what those who led for 12 years could not do.

President Weah told enthusiastic CDCians at the jam-packed T. Dweh High School Square that he is a unifier who is not distracted by the oppositions' machinations intended to divert his attention.

"What they are doing is to stop you from doing what you are doing," he said further. "It is intended to stop you from paving the community roads. It is to stop you from connecting the country with paved roads. They do not want to see you modernize the huts poor people who have been living in squalor since the founding of the country. It is to stop you from improving the education system."

The CDC Political Leader told partisans that the government is giving opportunities to Liberian-owned businesses in keeping with the "Liberians-will-not-be-spectators-in-their-own-economy" promise.

He called on partisans to stand together during these trying times to lend support to candidates that will contest on the party's ticket during the by-elections.

President Weah described Montserrado as the stronghold, heartland and cherished territory of the CDC which must be shown during these elections.

He urged all CDCians and members of the mighty Coalition for Democratic Change to come out and support their candidates against any opposition candidate to prove the party's supremacy in Montserrado County.