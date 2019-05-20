South Africa: Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule Calls On Young People to Prioritise Education

press release

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Reginah Mhaule has encouraged young people to pursue careers in academia. This was after the University of Fort Hare awarded her with a Doctorate degree in Public Administration.

The title of Dr Mhaule's doctoral thesis: "The Implication of Teacher Development in the Improvement of Learner Achievement in the Kwa-Mhlanga sub-district of the Mpumalanga Province", was informed by a need to improve results in Province of Mpumalanga where Dr Mhaule was previously the MEC of Education.

"We need academics and we encourage young people in particular to pursue academic profession. Whatever the government is doing or plans to do need research. The outcomes of their research and analyses will enable us as government to respond accordingly to the needs of our people", said Deputy Minister Mhaule.

"I am honoured to be part of this historic and august institution which has produced giants of our liberation struggle. My message to every South African is that it is possible to achieve your dreams", added Deputy Minister Mhaule.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers and the entire Team DIRCO have heartily congratulated Dr Mhaule on her achievement.

"We join your family in sharing this special day with you. Your great achievement is an inspiration to all of us. You made us all very proud", said Minister Sisulu.

The graduation ceremony was attended by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Naledi Pandor, Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Mr Enver Surty and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Mr Sfiso Buthelezi.

