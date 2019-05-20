20 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Agrees On Thandi Modise for Speaker, Mokgoro to Be North West Premier Candidate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Government ZA
Thandi Modise (file photo).
By Tshidi Madia and Jan Gerber

Thandi Modise - the former National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson - will be the ANC's candidate for Speaker of the National Assembly, the ANC has announced.

Following a meeting of the party's National Executive Committee in Cape Town on Monday, secretary general Ace Magashule told journalists that Modise would be succeeding Baleka Mbete as the head of the national legislature.

Job Mokgoro will also be put forward to be the North West premier candidate, and return to the position he held towards the end of the previous term.

Lechesa Tsenoli will return as deputy speaker of the National Assembly, while Amos Masondo will be put forward for chairperson of the NCOP. Sylvia Lucas has been nominated for NCOP deputy chairperson.

Pemmy Majodina from the Eastern Cape takes over from Jackson Mthembu as the ANC's chief whip, paving the way for a likely move to Cabinet for Mthembu.

Majodina is an NEC member and was a former ANCYL official.

Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane will be the chair of chairs.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

South Africa

The Long Road to Jacob Zuma's Corruption Trial

After a lengthy legal battle which dramatically shaped post-apartheid SA's political landscape, former President Jacob… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.