Tanzania: Chinese Subject to Be Nationally Examined This Year

FORM four students who have been learning Chinese language, will effective this year, be nationally examined in the subject.

University of Dar es Salaam's (UDSM) Confucius Institute Director Professor Aldin Mutembei (pictured) made the revelation in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

He said the ministry of education, science and technology has approved the plan, allowing students undertaking Chinese language to sit for the form four national examinations in Chinese subject.

"For the first time, form four students learning Chinese language will do exams on Chinese subject at national level and this is effective in this year's form four national examinations," he said.

Professor Mutembei was speaking during the opening ceremony of the In-Service Training for Tanzania Volunteer Chinese teachers at UDSM.

According to Professor Mutembei, Tanzania has 22 centres that teach Chinese as the second language. Some of the centres include University of Dodoma, UDSM, primary and secondary schools.

He said last year, form two students wrote the exams on Chinese subject at national level.

They will as well write the papers at national level, this year. UDSM Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Bonaventure Rutinwa said that the Confucius Institute at the UDSM has instilled in Tanzanian students great understanding of the roles that culture plays in the society development.

"As our students explore the Chinese culture, it's important to remember how much we have in common, both Chinese and Tanzanian cultures have unique strengths that can benefit our students," Professor Rutinwa said, urging Chinese teachers to share lessons they have learned and challenges experienced to improve the teaching and learning of Chinese language and culture in Tanzania.