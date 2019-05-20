Tanzania: 'Plan to Attract Two Million Tourists Next Year On Track'

TANZANIA Tourist Board (TTB) has said it is on the right track to meet the target of increasing the number of tourists to two million next year from 1.49 million last year.

TTB Managing Director Ms Devota Mdachi told the 'Daily News' in an interview over the weekend that their target was to bring in at least two million tourists so as to boost foreign currency earnings.

"We were given target of attracting and raising the number of tourists to two million by 2020. We are moving on the right direction to meet the target," she said.

Tourism is the main source of hard currency in Tanzania, best known for its beaches, wildlife safaris and Mount Kilimanjaro.

Tourist arrivals reached 1.49 million last year, compared with 1.33 million a year ago bringing in 2.43 billion US dollars up from 2.19 billion US dollars in 2017.

Last month Tanzania received 1,000 tourists from Israel visiting the tourism attractions in the northern circuit and Zanzibar.

According to TTB, this was the largest ever single group of visitors from Israel to Tanzania. Last week Tanzania received 300 tourists from China with next group expected next month.

She said the ongoing efforts to promote tourist attractions in different parts of the world will increase the number of tourists. She said the board is currently eyeing new destinations like India, UAE and other European countries.

Currently, Tanzania receives big number of tourists from Britain, Germany, Italy and France. The government has revamped the national carrier, ATCL by buying new aircraft as part of plans to boost tourism and transport sectors.

The state-owned ATCL saw its fleet of a single Bombardier DASH8 Q300 since 2011 has been improved with purchase of two Bombardier Dash 8 Q400s, two Airbus A220-300 and one Boeing 787 Dreamliner in a span of three years since 2016.

The airline plans to launch direct flights to China and India this year after success in the regional routes to Burundi, Uganda and Zimbabwe.