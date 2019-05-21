Nigeria: Coup Fears Grip Nigeria

Abuja — Nigeria's intelligence agency has alleged a ploy by individuals and groups to overthrow the government ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari's inauguration later this month.

The inauguration is scheduled for May 29, three months after his election.

The Department of State Services (DSS) alleged a plan by the so-called Nigeria Continuity and Progress (NCP) to call for a revolution and forceful change of government in the country.

DSS stated the group was working in tandem with a body of subversive agents and adversaries of the state.

"The aim is to create an atmosphere of insecurity and use same to cause disaffection among the people," said Peter Afunanya, DSS Public Relations Officer.

"It is evident that the misguided group and its cohorts have also planned to instigate widespread violence against the government in order to actualize their infamous agenda of forceful change of regime."

Afunanya pledged that DSS would continue to work with other sister agencies and stakeholders to ensure peace prevailed in the continent's most populous nation.

"The DSS not only supports the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria, but will leave no stone unturned in rooting out persons or groups desirous of truncating the process or undermining the country's peace and corporate existence."

Buhari was elected in February during polls affected by some violence.

His main rival, Atiku Abubakar, rejected the outcome.

Nigeria has suffered a series of coups before civilian rule in 1999. Presently the country is faced with notorious Boko Haram in attempt to overthrow government replacing it with Muslim, a development that saw more than 20, 000 killed while more than two million displace.