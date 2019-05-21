20 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyan Foreign Missions Set to Roll Out Issuance of New e-Passports

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

It has taken the Foreign Affairs Ministry almost two months to put in place a structure that will see Kenyans abroad acquire the new generation passports after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that Kenyans in diaspora be issued with it.

Mr Kenyatta in March, while on a state visit to Namibia, issued the order to the immigration department and the Foreign Affairs Ministry saying that he saw no reason why Kenyans living outside the country should incur huge financial costs to travel back home to Nairobi to acquire the new passports.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said six Kenyan missions abroad are now set to roll out the issuance of the new e-passport.

The missions include Washington DC, Beijing-China, Dubai-UAE, London-UK, Paris-France and Pretoria-South Africa.

APPLICATIONS

The mission in Washington DC has already started setting up the initiative's infrastructure.

Ms Juma added that the others Kenyans abroad will now be able to apply or renew the electronic passports in the missions listed, effectively ending the hassle they underwent in having to send their travel documents to Nairobi or traveling back home to make applications.

Mr Kenyatta's directive in March was a relief to many Kenyans in the diaspora who had been forced to incur huge expenses coming back to Nairobi to renew their passports.

They had to endure long queues at Immigration Department, with some missing out on opportunities due to delays.

Kenya

8 Top Female Kenyan Beauty Influencers You Should Follow

With 1 billion monthly active users as of last year, Instagram is undoubtedly one of the most popular social networking… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.