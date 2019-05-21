Kenya: Foreigners Operating Unauthorized Betting Businesses to Be Deported

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has warned foreigners working in the betting firms without proper work permits that they will be deported.

Dr Matiang'i has also directed the PS for State Department for Immigration, Gordon Kihalangwa, to review the working permit of all foreigners who applied to do business in the country.

The CS was speaking on Monday morning during a Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) stakeholders' forum at the Kenya School of Government.

Dr Matiang'i said he needed the report by end of business Monday after which his ministry would issue deportation orders for foreigners who applied for work permits to do something else but ended up in betting businesses.

"I'd like to sign all those deportation orders today so that those affected leave the country tonight," said Matiang'i.

UNLAWFUL BUSINESS

He said the government would not allow other people to come do unlawful business in the country adding that those who came in the country with different work permits and later joined betting firms also risk deportation.

At the same time, Dr Matiang'i said that the betting firms owe the Kenya Revenue Authority Sh26 billion in unpaid taxes.

He said that the collection of the taxes has been frustrated through the courts by players in the sector.

However, he appealed to the gambling firms which have met the regulations to cooperate with tax man.

He noted that it was worrying that 90 per cent of the betting industry owners are foreigners who are reaping huge turnover to the detriment of Kenya.