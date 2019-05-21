Kenya: DCI Probing Wetangula 'Link' to Gold Scam Audio

George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), says his team is probing the leaked telephone conversation alleged to be between Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and a representative of the Dubai royal family over the fake gold scandal that has hit the country.

On Sunday, Kinoti told Citizen TV that his team is probing the authenticity of the leaked telephone conversation between a man alleged to be Senator Wetangula and a gold merchant allegedly from the UAE.

FORENSIC TRAIL

In the audio, which is doing rounds on social media, a man is heard mentioning names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to assure a Dubai gold investor that their detained consignment would be released.

According to the DCI, his team is conducting a forensic trail touching on all mentioned suspected in and outside the country.

"The syndicate involves high and mighty across the world. But rest assured, I will nail each and every criminal involved in this fake gold scandal. Ali Zhadi of Dubai is among so many others who have been scammed by these criminals," said Kinoti.

INVESTIGATIONS

Detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit, Economic Crimes and the Cybercrime Unit have started working towards unmasking government officials, politicians and businessmen behind the fake gold scam.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji has also asked the Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to fast-track ongoing investigations and forward the findings in seven days.