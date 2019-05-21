Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Bashes Leopards for Dreadful Show During Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has turned on the screw on his club's bitter rivals AFC Leopards after masterminding a 3-1 win in a one-sided Mashemeji derby on Sunday in Nairobi.

In a post-match interview, the Turkish coach expressed surprise in the manner in which his team easily won what he had expected to be a tough fixture.

K'OGALO'S HERO

Nicholas Kipkurui was K'Ogalo's match hero. He scored twice and set up Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge for the third before Leopards managed a consolation late on, via Vincent Oburu.

"This did not look like a derby. I can't believe it. Apart from the numbers it is impossible to know that this was a derby. We dominated the game, we created and missed many chances, were able to play great football. They (Leopards) didn't give us the expected completion," bragged Oktay.

On his part, Leopards coach Casa Mbungo seemed to blame his players following the result which left many of their fans frustrated.

BETTER THAN US

"They caught us. We had come to give them a challenge but they were better than us today. I will ask the office to provide a good budget so that we can make good signings at the end of the season. That is the only way we can compete favourably against Gor," he said.

This is the second time in three months that Gor Mahia is beating Leopards in the league this season.